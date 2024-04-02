Tuesday, April 2, 2024
The property at 5775 Interface Drive was originally a high-bay office building and will be converted to meet the tenant’s needs.
Edge Autonomy Energy Systems Signs 85,000 SF Industrial Lease in Ann Arbor

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Edge Autonomy Energy Systems has signed a lease for an 85,000-square-foot industrial building located at 5775 Interface Drive in Ann Arbor. A producer of solid oxide fuel cells and ruggedized power solutions, Edge Autonomy Energy Systems and its legacy companies have operated in Ann Arbor for 20 years. The property on Interface Drive was originally a high-bay office building and will be converted to meet the tenant’s needs. Kyle Passage, Craig Herschel and Steve Langton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, while Matt Buslepp of Avison Young represented the landlord, Mansour Cos.

