PASADENA, TEXAS — EDGE Capital Markets has arranged the sale of The Market at Crenshaw, a 37,103-square-foot retail strip center in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. Shadow-anchored by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Burlington, the center was 77 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of national and local tenants. Kevin Holland and Britton Holland of EDGE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a national investor that also requested anonymity.