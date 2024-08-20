Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Southwest Corporate Center in Houston totals 525,580 square feet. The property was built in 1975.
Edge Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 525,580 SF Office, Healthcare Property in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Edge Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Southwest Corporate Center, a 525,580-square-foot office and healthcare property in Houston. The 39-acre site at 9700-9702 Bissonnet St. is located on the city’s west side and includes 8.6 acres of undeveloped land for future expansion. Texas Children’s Pediatrics, the State of Texas and DIRECTV are the anchor tenants at the property, which was originally built in 1975 and renovated in 2020, according to LoopNet Inc. Micha van Marcke and Chace Henke of Edge Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

