Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 42,030 SF Retail Center in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Edge Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Colonnade of The Woodlands, a 42,030-square-foot retail center located about 30 miles north of Houston. The center is home to tenants such as Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, School of Rock, F-45 Training, Zoo Health Club and Bear Branch Animal Hospital. Micha van Marcke and Chace Henke of Edge represented the seller, a private limited partnership, in the transaction. John Fenoglio and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, a limited liability company sponsored by The J. Beard Real Estate Co.

