HOUSTON — Edge Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of a 24,000-square-foot retail property located at 5757 Westheimer Road in West Houston. The property is located within the Uptown/Galleria submarket and is home to a mix of national and local tenants. Chace Henke and Micha van Marcke of Edge represented the buyer, Last Mile Investments, in the transaction. Jim Bayne of Investar Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller.