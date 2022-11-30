Edge Negotiates 20,000 SF Retail Lease With Vet Clinic at Frederick Crossing in Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Edge has negotiated a 20,000-square-foot retail lease with Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center at Frederick Crossing, a nearly 300,000-square-foot power retail center located at 7330 Guilford Drive in Frederick. Kristin Rebeck of Edge represented the tenant, which plans to open the clinic in the spring and employ roughly 70 people once fully operational. Adam Greenberg of DLC Management Group represented the landlord, a partnership between DLC and Acadia Realty Trust. Situated near I-70, Frederick Crossing’s tenant roster includes Kohl’s, Best Buy, Regency Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, Off Broadway Shoes, Five Below, Ulta Beauty and Dollar Tree.