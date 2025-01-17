Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
10-Liberty -Square-12-Post-Office-Square
The office building known as 10 Liberty Square and12 Post Office Square in Boston totals 49,275 square feet.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Edge Property Buys 49,275 SF Office Complex in Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Edge Property has purchased a 49,275-square-foot office complex in downtown Boston. Known as 10 Liberty Square and 12 Post Office Square, the property was 53 percent leased to 10 office and retail tenants at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The quintet also collaborated with Newmark’s Michael Byrne, Thomas Greeley, Devlin Man, Casey Griffin, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente to procure the buyer.

You may also like

Stonepeak Acquires 2.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Port...

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail...

Domain Cos. Receives $218.6M in Financing for Bronx...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Manhattan...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Crosspoint...