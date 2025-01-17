Edge Property Buys 49,275 SF Office Complex in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Edge Property has purchased a 49,275-square-foot office complex in downtown Boston. Known as 10 Liberty Square and 12 Post Office Square, the property was 53 percent leased to 10 office and retail tenants at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The quintet also collaborated with Newmark’s Michael Byrne, Thomas Greeley, Devlin Man, Casey Griffin, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente to procure the buyer.