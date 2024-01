PEARLAND, TEXAS — EDGE Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of a 14,410-square-foot industrial building located at 14724 Almeda School Road in Pearland, a southern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building was constructed on 2.4 acres in 2019 and features 28-foot clear heights and five dock-high loading doors. Micha van Marcke and Chace Henke of EDGE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.