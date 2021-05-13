EDGE Realty Negotiates Two Restaurant Leases Totaling 4,913 SF in Metro Houston

HUMBLE AND SPRING, TEXAS — EDGE Realty Partners has negotiated two restaurant leases totaling 4,913 square feet on the northern outskirts of Houston. Dave’s Hot Chicken signed a lease to open a 2,995-square-foot restaurant at Spring Town Center in Spring, and Teriyaki Madness inked a deal for a 1,918-square-foot space at West Lake Crossing in Humble. In the first transaction, Debbie Adams of EDGE Realty represented Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Kevin Sims of NewQuest Properties represented the unnamed landlord. In the second deal, Kathy King of EDGE represented Teriyaki Madness, and Brett Strake of NewQuest Properties represented the undisclosed landlord.