Edge Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 17,150 SF Medical Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Edge Realty Partners has arranged the sale of a 17,150-square-foot medical office building located at 3222 Hillcroft Ave. in between Houston’s Uptown and Westchase neighborhoods. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-story property was built in 1969 and renovated in 2014. Micha Van Marcke and Chace Henke of Edge Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not released.

