REBusinessOnline

Edge Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 245,592 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Round-Rock-Crossing

Round Rock Crossing in metro Austin totals 245,592 square feet. The property was built in between 2004 and 2006.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Edge Realty Partners has arranged the sale of Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot shopping center in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in phases on 31.5 acres between 2004 and 2006, the eight-building property was 52 percent leased at the time of sale to 18 tenants. The roster includes Best Buy, Michael’s, Dollar Tree, Vitamin Shoppe, Five Guys and Salons by JC. Mart Martindale and Brandon Beeson of Edge Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Los Angeles-based BH Properties, intends to execute a value-add program at Round Rock Crossing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  