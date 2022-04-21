Edge Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 245,592 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Edge Realty Partners has arranged the sale of Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot shopping center in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Built in phases on 31.5 acres between 2004 and 2006, the eight-building property was 52 percent leased at the time of sale to 18 tenants. The roster includes Best Buy, Michael’s, Dollar Tree, Vitamin Shoppe, Five Guys and Salons by JC. Mart Martindale and Brandon Beeson of Edge Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Los Angeles-based BH Properties, intends to execute a value-add program at Round Rock Crossing.