THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — EDGE Realty Partners has arranged the sale of College Park Plaza, a 70,227-square-foot shopping center in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The center was built in 2004 and is home to tenants such as Uptown Salons, Café Express, The Blood Center, Amerejuve MedSpa and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. Chace Henke and Micha van Marcke of EDGE represented the buyer, Last Mile Investments, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.