EDGE Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 49,865 SF Retail Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — EDGE Realty Partners Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a 49,865-square-foot retail center located at the junction of Interstate 45 and Monroe Boulevard in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 1.9 acres in 1970. Tenants include Chinese restaurant Oriental Gourmet and Majestic Tuxedos. Burdette Huffman of EDGE Realty Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also undisclosed.

