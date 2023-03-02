REBusinessOnline

Edge Secures $4.1M Sale of Office Building in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Built in 1997 near I-270, the three-story suburban office building was leased to both office tenants and retail businesses at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of James Oesch Photography)

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Edge Commercial Real Estate has secured the $4.1 million sale of a 32,000-square-foot office building located at 811 Russell Ave. in Gaithersburg, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Joe Friedman, Joshua Norwitz and Ken Fellows of Edge represented the seller, an affiliate of Finmarc Management Inc., in the transaction. Larry Rosen of Commercial & Investment Realty Associates LLC represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Russell Plaza LLC. Built in 1997 near I-270, the three-story suburban office building was leased to both office tenants and retail businesses at the time of sale.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  