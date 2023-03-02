Edge Secures $4.1M Sale of Office Building in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Built in 1997 near I-270, the three-story suburban office building was leased to both office tenants and retail businesses at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of James Oesch Photography)

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Edge Commercial Real Estate has secured the $4.1 million sale of a 32,000-square-foot office building located at 811 Russell Ave. in Gaithersburg, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Joe Friedman, Joshua Norwitz and Ken Fellows of Edge represented the seller, an affiliate of Finmarc Management Inc., in the transaction. Larry Rosen of Commercial & Investment Realty Associates LLC represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Russell Plaza LLC. Built in 1997 near I-270, the three-story suburban office building was leased to both office tenants and retail businesses at the time of sale.