EdgeCore to Invest $17B for New Data Center Campus in Central Virginia

by John Nelson

LOUISA COUNTY, VA. — EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has announced plans to invest $17 billion for a new data center campus at Shannon Hill Regional Business Park in Central Virginia’s Louisa County. The new 697-acre campus will be situated near I-64 between Charlottesville and Richmond. The data center campus will span 3.9 million square feet and support more than 1.1 gigawatts of power.

The Louisa County Industrial Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership assisted EdgeCore in its site selection. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and affiliate Hyperscale Energy will provide energy to the new campus. The construction timeline for the new development was not released.

EdgeCore operates hyperscale data centers in Ashburn and Culpepper, Va., as well as Silicon Valley, greater Phoenix and Reno, Nev.

