IRVING, TEXAS — An affiliate of Edged Energy, a global data center developer and operator whose U.S. headquarters are based in Connecticut, is underway on construction of a 168,000-square-foot facility at 505 N. Wildwood Drive in Irving. The data center will have a critical power capacity of 24 megawatts. Construction is scheduled for a fall completion. The facility is one of about a dozen in Edged Energy’s development pipeline across Europe and North America.