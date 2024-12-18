Edgemark Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Edgemark Communities, a commercial real estate development and investment firm based in Denver, has purchased College Marketplace, a 64,226-square-foot shopping center located at 3379-3425 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which was built on a seven-acre site in 2015 near the University of Arkansas campus.

In addition to Whole Foods, which occupies nearly two-thirds of the center, College Marketplace’s tenant roster includes Chipotle Mexican Grill, Great Clips, Cava and Alumni Hall. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.