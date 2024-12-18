Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
College Marketplace's tenant roster includes Whole Food Market and Alumni Hall.
AcquisitionsArkansasRetailSoutheast

Edgemark Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Edgemark Communities, a commercial real estate development and investment firm based in Denver, has purchased College Marketplace, a 64,226-square-foot shopping center located at 3379-3425 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which was built on a seven-acre site in 2015 near the University of Arkansas campus.

In addition to Whole Foods, which occupies nearly two-thirds of the center, College Marketplace’s tenant roster includes Chipotle Mexican Grill, Great Clips, Cava and Alumni Hall. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 200 North...

Life Time Opens New 65,000 SF Gym in...

Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Recapitalize Student Housing Community Near...

Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum...

AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center...

Cove Capital Buys 68,400 SF Industrial Building in...

SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $62M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community...