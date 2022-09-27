Edgemark Brokers Sale of 217,887 SF Former Department Store Building in Lombard, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The building at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall was formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott.

LOMBARD, ILL. — Edgemark Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has brokered the sale of a 217,887-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott in Lombard, a western suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story property is part of the Yorktown Center Shopping Mall. Mike Wesley and Joanne Sutryk of Edgemark represented the seller, an entity doing business as GMAC 2004-C1 Yorktown Mall LLC. Synergy Construction Group LLC was the buyer.