Edgemark Brokers Sale of 217,887 SF Former Department Store Building in Lombard, Illinois
LOMBARD, ILL. — Edgemark Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has brokered the sale of a 217,887-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Carson Pirie Scott in Lombard, a western suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story property is part of the Yorktown Center Shopping Mall. Mike Wesley and Joanne Sutryk of Edgemark represented the seller, an entity doing business as GMAC 2004-C1 Yorktown Mall LLC. Synergy Construction Group LLC was the buyer.
