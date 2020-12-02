EdgePWR Acquires 712,000 SF Office Park in Baton Rouge

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Office, Southeast

BATON ROUGE, LA. — EdgePWR has acquired Bon Carre Technology Center, a 712,000-square-foot office and technology park in Baton Rouge. The property is situated at 7337 Florida Blvd., five miles east of downtown Baton Rouge. Tenants at the time of sale included Cox Media, software firm CRIF ACTion, Pixel Dash Studios and data company Venyu. Bon Carre was originally developed in the 1960s as Bon Marche Mall before being redeveloped into an office park more than 20 years ago. Bill Sanders and Jessie Babcock of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, along with JLL, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. South Carolina-based EdgePWR has retained Sanders and Babcock to handle leasing at Bon Carré and Beau Box Property Management to manage the property.