Edgewater, Singerman Acquire 603,214 SF Distribution Facility in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A joint venture between Edgewater Ventures and Singerman Real Estate has acquired a 603,214-square-foot distribution facility in Charleston. Located at 1980 Clements Ferry Road, the building features tilt-up concrete construction with 40-foot clear heights, 66,700 square feet of offices, 300 parking spaces, double-sided loading configuration and onsite trailer storage. The seller, apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear, will lease the facility from the new ownership, which also plans to subdivide roughly 21 acres at the site for the development of an additional 300,000-square-foot facility.

