REBusinessOnline

Edgewater to Develop 164,850 SF Distribution Facility in Coastal South Carolina for Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Pepsi Bottling Ventures is the first tenant at Palmetto Coast Industrial Park in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., which will total 720,000 square feet upon completion.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Edgewater Ventures plans to develop a 164,850-square-foot build-to-suit distribution facility in North Myrtle Beach for Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV). Located in Palmetto Coast Industrial Park, the project will break ground in January of next year. Constructed on 25 acres, the PBV facility will feature tilt-up concrete construction, 30-foot minimum clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and expansion capability up to 217,000 square feet. PBV marks the first tenant at the park, which will comprise 720,000 square feet upon completion and includes a dedicated interchange at Highway 31.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  