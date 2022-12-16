Edgewater to Develop 164,850 SF Distribution Facility in Coastal South Carolina for Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Pepsi Bottling Ventures is the first tenant at Palmetto Coast Industrial Park in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., which will total 720,000 square feet upon completion.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Edgewater Ventures plans to develop a 164,850-square-foot build-to-suit distribution facility in North Myrtle Beach for Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV). Located in Palmetto Coast Industrial Park, the project will break ground in January of next year. Constructed on 25 acres, the PBV facility will feature tilt-up concrete construction, 30-foot minimum clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and expansion capability up to 217,000 square feet. PBV marks the first tenant at the park, which will comprise 720,000 square feet upon completion and includes a dedicated interchange at Highway 31.