Edgewater Ventures, McKinley Building to Develop 425,000 SF Industrial Park in Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington Trade Center is situated on Highway 421 near the interchange at Interstate 140.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Edgewater Ventures is co-developing with McKinley Building Corp. the Wilmington Trade Center, a three-building, Class A industrial park that will total 425,000 square feet upon completion.

Construction is underway on Building 1, a 157,610-square-foot facility that will feature tilt-up concrete construction with extensive glass lines, 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and a 180-foot deep truck court. The property is slated to deliver in early September and will accommodate tenants ranging in size from 22,000 to 157,610 square feet.

Wilmington Trade Center is situated on Highway 421 near the interchange at Interstate 140. The development is 4.2 miles from downtown Wilmington, 6.7 miles from Wilmington International Airport and 8.7 miles from the Port of Wilmington.