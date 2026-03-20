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Ivy Technology and Home Insights have signed two leases totaling 305,818 square feet at Edgewater Commerce Center in Leland, N.C.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Edgewater Ventures Signs Two Industrial Tenants to Leases Totaling 305,818 SF in Leland, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

LELAND, N.C. — Raleigh-based Edgewater Ventures has signed two tenants to new leases totaling 305,818 square feet at Edgewater Commerce Center, a 505,818-square-foot industrial facility in Leland. Global electronics repair and service provider Ivy Technology signed a 200,000-square-foot lease, while home inspection company Home Insights signed a 105,818-square-foot lease. The deals bring Edgewater Commerce Center to full occupancy.

Edgewater Commerce Center features tilt-up concrete construction with 24-foot clear heights. The property is the largest multi-tenant industrial facility located within the Wilmington and Myrtle Beach markets, according to Edgewater Ventures.

Jordan Holt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Ivy Technology in the lease negotiations. Will Leonard of Cape Fear Commercial and Al Williams of JLL represented the landlord.

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