Edgewater Ventures Signs Two Industrial Tenants to Leases Totaling 305,818 SF in Leland, North Carolina

LELAND, N.C. — Raleigh-based Edgewater Ventures has signed two tenants to new leases totaling 305,818 square feet at Edgewater Commerce Center, a 505,818-square-foot industrial facility in Leland. Global electronics repair and service provider Ivy Technology signed a 200,000-square-foot lease, while home inspection company Home Insights signed a 105,818-square-foot lease. The deals bring Edgewater Commerce Center to full occupancy.

Edgewater Commerce Center features tilt-up concrete construction with 24-foot clear heights. The property is the largest multi-tenant industrial facility located within the Wilmington and Myrtle Beach markets, according to Edgewater Ventures.

Jordan Holt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Ivy Technology in the lease negotiations. Will Leonard of Cape Fear Commercial and Al Williams of JLL represented the landlord.