Edgewood Capital Provides $3.5M Loan for Refinancing of New Haven Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Connecticut-based Edgewood Capital Advisors has provided a $3.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight multifamily properties totaling 30 units in New Haven. The borrower, an undisclosed, locally based investor, will use the proceeds to pay off existing debt, cover closing costs and provide working capital.