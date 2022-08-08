REBusinessOnline

Edgewood Properties Buys 250,000 SF Office Building in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Westgate-Basking-Ridge-New-Jersey

Westgate in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, totals 250,000 square feet. The building is currently vacant.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Locally based investment and development firm Edgewood Properties has purchased Westgate, a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Basking Ridge. The building was constructed in 1991 to house the headquarters of Everest Reinsurance Co. That company relocated to Warren Corporate Center in summer 2019. Amenities include a full-service cafeteria, fitness center, outdoor terrace and landscaped gathering spaces and a conference room. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Sean Ryan, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver and Grace Braverman of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

