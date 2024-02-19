Edgewood REIT Buys 25,393 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix from Alliance Plumbing in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

PHOENIX — Arizona-based Alliance Plumbing Service and Repair has completed the sale-leaseback of an industrial building located at 2626 E. Elwood St. in central Phoenix. Edgewood REIT acquired the asset for $6.4 million.

Built in 2019, the property features a 25,393-square-foot building on a C-2-zoned lot and a secured yard with electrical gate for equipment and trucks. Alliance Plumbing has leased the property for 12 years.

Brian Ackerman of Colliers in Arizona handled the transaction and assisted in structuring the lease for Alliance Plumbing. Edgewood REIT is a North Dakota-based REIT that was founded in 2010.