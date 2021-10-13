REBusinessOnline

Edgewood Senior Solutions Breaks Ground on 190-Unit Project in Londonderry, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast, Seniors Housing

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Massachusetts-based Edgewood Senior Solutions Group has broken ground on The Baldwin, a 190-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Londonderry, approximately 45 miles northwest of Boston. Designed by DiMella Shaffer, The Baldwin will offer amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, art studio and gallery, library and a woodworking shop. Construction is scheduled for a summer 2023 completion.

 

