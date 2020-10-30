REBusinessOnline

Edgewood Senior Solutions Buys Land in Londonderry, New Hampshire, for 190-Unit Community

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Edgewood Senior Solutions Group has acquired land in Londonderry’s Woodmont Commons to build a senior living community called The Baldwin. Project plans call for 190 independent living apartments. Several of the community’s amenities, including a spa and salon, a convenience store and multiple dining venues, will be open to the public. Edgewood plans to market The Baldwin as a continuing care retirement community by offering a medical clinic for acute needs, as well as priority access to personal care and home healthcare services, small-home model assisted living and memory support residences, short-term rehabilitation and more.

