Edie’s All Day Café & Bar to Open Second Location in Chicago
CHICAGO — Edie’s All Day Café & Bar has signed a lease for approximately 4,000 square feet of ground-floor space at Kingsbury Center in Chicago. Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the new location is Edie’s second in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Edie’s will offer a café, restaurant, workspace and wine bar. Kingsbury Center is a six-story, 90,689-square-foot office building owned by an affiliate of Next Realty LLC and The Habitat Co. David Goldberg and Allan Perales of Goldstreet Partners represented Edie’s in the lease transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.