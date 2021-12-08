REBusinessOnline

Edie’s All Day Café & Bar to Open Second Location in Chicago

The restaurant and wine bar will occupy ground-floor space at Kingsbury Center, a six-story office building.

CHICAGO — Edie’s All Day Café & Bar has signed a lease for approximately 4,000 square feet of ground-floor space at Kingsbury Center in Chicago. Scheduled to open in spring 2022, the new location is Edie’s second in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Edie’s will offer a café, restaurant, workspace and wine bar. Kingsbury Center is a six-story, 90,689-square-foot office building owned by an affiliate of Next Realty LLC and The Habitat Co. David Goldberg and Allan Perales of Goldstreet Partners represented Edie’s in the lease transaction.

