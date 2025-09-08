Edison Equity, ARCTRUST Break Ground on 165-Unit Active Adult Project in Montgomery, Texas

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based Edison Equity Management and New Jersey-based ARCTRUST Private Capital has broken ground on a 165-unit active adult project in Montgomery, located north of Houston. Known as Serenova Concierge Communities at Woodforest, the property will offer 133 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 32 private villas with attached garages. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court, indoor golf simulator, creative art studio, clubroom, wine room for private events and an onsite restaurant and social bar. The Clerkley Watkins Group is the project architect and will be joined by Kathy Andrews Interiors and general contractor The Brownstone Group as project partners. The first move-ins are expected to begin in late 2026.