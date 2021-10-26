Edison Equity Receives $23M Construction Loan for 55 Resort Apartments in Greeley, Colorado

Located in Greeley, Colo., 55 Resort Apartments will feature 84 apartments for residents aged 55 or older.

GREELEY, COLO. — Dallas-based Edison Equity Management has received $23 million in construction financing for the development of 55 Resort Apartments, an age-restricted multifamily property located in Greeley.

Located on the former site of the Garnsey & Wheeler Ford dealership, 55 Resort Apartments will feature 84 apartments for adults aged 55 or older. Each unit will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and tiled bathrooms. The four-story complex will include a business center, meeting room, fitness center, clubhouse, bike room, movie theater room, swimming pool, service coordination, a dog park, outdoor kitchen and grills, and covered and surface parking. Additionally, 55 Resort Apartments will offer exercise classes, service coordination and social activities, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space leased to Austin’s American Grill restaurant.

The development is slated to open in summer 2022. Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance closed the first lien construction loan for the borrower. Amir Giryes of Pando Cos. sourced the financing for the project.