SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Edloe Health Network has opened a 16,100-square-foot medical office building in Sugar Land, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The provider occupies 5,600 square feet of the building, and 8,000 square feet is leased to the Texas Advanced Surgery Center. Houston-based Identity Architects and Identity Built served as the architect and design-build firm for the project. JLL spearheaded leasing efforts at the property.