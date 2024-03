SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Edloe Ventures, a real estate affiliate of the Edloe Health network (formerly known as Elite Health Services), has completed a 16,100-square-foot medical office building in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Telfair Medical Court, which is also now home to Edloe Imaging, is located at 6927 Brisbane Court. JLL is marketing the remainder of the space for lease.