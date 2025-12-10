Edward Homes Development Breaks Ground on 120,000 SF Medical Office Park in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Edward Homes Development has broken ground on Melrose Professional Park, a Class A medical and office condominium park on the southeast corner of S. Rome and E. Melrose streets in Gilbert. Tom Weinhold, Sheila Bale and Erika Eckblad of Cushman & Wakefield are handling sales efforts for the project.

Upon completion, the 120,000-square-foot asset will feature eight approximately 10,000-square-foot and two 20,000-square-foot medical condominium buildings, offering units ranging from approximately 5,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet. The first delivery is scheduled for April 2026, with phased completion through December 2026.

Melrose Professional Park is designed as a single-story, 10-building mixed-use office property. The development will offer designated patient drop-off areas, generator pad accessibility, exterior-loaded buildings and planned building signage. Each unit will be delivered in shell condition with HVAC curbs, allowing for customized build-outs.