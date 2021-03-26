Edwards Vacuum to Open 121,800 SF Office, Industrial Facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Edwards Vacuum's new office and industrial facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022 and to create about 200 new jobs.

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Edwards Vacuum, a manufacturer owned by Swedish industrial conglomerate Atlas Copco, will open a 121,800-square-foot facility in Haverhill, located north of Boston. The property will feature space for office, manufacturing, warehousing and research and development. The largest portion of the first floor centers on manufacturing, alongside warehouse/storage, R&D labs, a training room, cafeteria, fitness area and bike storage space. Offices, conference rooms and an observation room will be situated in the mezzanine area. Dacon Corp. is designing the project, which is expected to bring about 200 new jobs to the area. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022.