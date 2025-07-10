EGA Spectro Alloys Begins Production at 90,000 SF Aluminum Recycling Facility in Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, MINN. — EGA Spectro Alloys, a Midwest-based producer of recycled aluminum alloys, has begun production at its aluminum recycling expansion project in Rosemount. The 90,000-square-foot facility will produce up to 120 million pounds per year of recycled aluminum billets from scrap aluminum. The expansion will add up to 50 full-time jobs once the facility reaches full production capacity in the first quarter of 2026.

Aluminum billet, logs of aluminum up to 25 feet long, is used as raw material for extruders, which turn it into products like railings, window and door trim, and structural components for cars, boats, airplanes, trailers and docks. Recycling aluminum requires 95 percent less electricity than producing new aluminum and generates a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions.

Metal from the facility will be sold under EGA’s recycled product brand RevivAL, a nod to the company’s 52-year history of giving used aluminum new life. The facility also features a new laboratory.