Optima Verdana Apartments rises six stories with 100 units in downtown Wilmette. (Image courtesy of Bill Timmerman)
Egg Harbor Cafe to Open at Optima Verdana Apartments in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

WILMETTE, ILL. — Egg Harbor Cafe will open at Optima Verdana, a six-story, 100-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Wilmette, on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Optima Inc. owns the property. The 4,100-square-foot restaurant maintains seating for 140 and is situated directly across from Wilmette’s Metra commuter rail station. Currently fully leased, the residences at Optima Verdana opened in 2023. Floor plans range from 660 to 2,790 square feet.

Specializing in breakfast, brunch and lunch, Egg Harbor Cafe operates in Illinois, Wisconsin and Georgia. The new Wilmette location represents the second Egg Harbor within an Optima community, joining the Streeterville location that opened in 2019 at the 490-unit Optima Signature high-rise in downtown Chicago.

Optima is planning a new 128-unit luxury building just south of Optima Verdana. Known as Optima Lumina, the project will replace the long-vacant former Imperial Motors car dealership. The developer intends to retain the existing Starbucks within the project’s 5,900 square feet of new commercial space. Optima Verdana and Optima Lumina will be separated by a new public, landscaped plaza.

