Eggs Up Grill, Papa John’s Sign Leases at Post Commons Shopping Center on Florida’s Space Coast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Two restaurant concepts, Eggs Up Grill and Papa John’s Pizza, have signed leases to join the roster of Post Commons, a 202,050-square-foot shopping center located at 4100 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne. The new eateries will join existing tenants including Publix, Beall’s Outlet, Burlington and Pet Supermarket.

Post Commons is situated on Florida’s Space Coast near Eastern Florida State College and the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Flavia Kanyago of CrossMarc Services arranged the leases on behalf of the landlord, a joint venture between CrossMarc and Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate.

Eggs Up Grill and Papa John’s will open their respective 3,000-square-foot and 1,200-square-foot restaurants in the fourth quarter.