EGRE Nears Completion of Renovation of 140-Unit Seniors Housing Complex in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Endeavor Group Real Estate (EGRE), a Wyoming-based firm, is nearing completion of the renovation of a 140-unit seniors housing complex in Fort Worth. The property at 8000 Calmont Ave., which is located in the Las Vegas Trail submarket on the city’s west side, is now known as Manor Independent Living. The renovation, which began about a year ago following EGRE’s acquisition of the property, serves to increase the community’s affordability. Leasing is now underway, with rents starting at $1,900 per month, a price that includes three meals per day. Residents will also have access to round-the-clock medical care.