EGS to Develop 67,174 SF Industrial Facility in Birmingham for Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of commercial and residential plumbing supplies, will occupy the property upon completion.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — EGS Commercial Real Estate Inc. will develop a 67,174-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility in Birmingham. Ferguson Enterprises LLC, a distributor of commercial and residential plumbing supplies, will occupy the property upon completion. The developer expects to commence construction in December and plans to deliver the asset 12 months later. The project includes approximately 15,000 square feet for offices and customer pickup, as well as nearly 2.5 acres of paved outside storage. The new building will be situated on First Avenue North within Avondale Commerce Park, a 10-building, 381,325-square-foot industrial park. INCO Group is the general contractor, Birmingham-based Caprine Engineering is providing engineering services and Atlanta-based Appleby + Laccetti Architects is the designer. ServisFirst Bank is providing construction financing. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, and CBRE represented the tenant.