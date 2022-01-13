Eider Creek, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 467,541 SF Spec Logistics Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Mountain Creek East Logistics Center will be located at the intersection of Dan Morton Drive and Crystal Lake Boulevard in southwest Dallas.

DALLAS — A partnership between locally based development and investment firm Eider Creek Capital and a fund backed by Crow Holdings has broken ground on Mountain Creek East Logistics Center, a 467,541-square-foot speculative industrial project in southwest Dallas. Ricardo Quinones of Davidson Bogel Real Estate represented the development team in its acquisition of the four-parcel, 25-acre site on which the project will be developed. Completion is slated for August. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development.