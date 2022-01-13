REBusinessOnline

Eider Creek, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 467,541 SF Spec Logistics Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Mountain-Creek-East-Logistics-Center-Dallas

Mountain Creek East Logistics Center will be located at the intersection of Dan Morton Drive and Crystal Lake Boulevard in southwest Dallas.

DALLAS — A partnership between locally based development and investment firm Eider Creek Capital and a fund backed by Crow Holdings has broken ground on Mountain Creek East Logistics Center, a 467,541-square-foot speculative industrial project in southwest Dallas. Ricardo Quinones of Davidson Bogel Real Estate represented the development team in its acquisition of the four-parcel, 25-acre site on which the project will be developed. Completion is slated for August. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development.

