Eidi Properties Achieves Full Occupancy at Crossroads Centre Shopping Center in Ohio
ROSSFORD, OHIO — Eidi Properties has completed the lease-up of Crossroads Centre in Rossford, just south of Toledo. Ashley Furniture will occupy the remaining 42,305 square feet. Big Lots opened a 37,716-square-foot store in February. Eidi acquired the 470,225-square-foot shopping center in December 2018 when it was 77 percent occupied. The property is situated next to an Amazon distribution center.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.