Eidi Properties Achieves Full Occupancy at Crossroads Centre Shopping Center in Ohio

The firm acquired Crossroads Centre in Rossford in December 2018.

ROSSFORD, OHIO — Eidi Properties has completed the lease-up of Crossroads Centre in Rossford, just south of Toledo. Ashley Furniture will occupy the remaining 42,305 square feet. Big Lots opened a 37,716-square-foot store in February. Eidi acquired the 470,225-square-foot shopping center in December 2018 when it was 77 percent occupied. The property is situated next to an Amazon distribution center.