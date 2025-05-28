Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Dembs-Roth Development sold the properties, which are located in Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina and Indiana.
Eidi Properties Acquires 39 Shopping Centers Totaling 650,257 SF in Six States

by Kristin Harlow

TOLEDO, OHIO — Toledo-based Eidi Properties has acquired 39 shopping centers totaling 650,257 square feet across Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina and Indiana. The transaction, which features a mix of power centers, grocery-anchored plazas and community hubs, brings Eidi’s portfolio to nearly 80 retail properties totaling more than 1.5 million square feet. Dembs-Roth Development was the seller. Joel Jerger of WesBanco, Andy Maher and Brian White of Waterford Bank NA, as well as John Skeldon and Joe Bajas of Cooperative Business Services, all based in Toledo, arranged acquisition financing for the deal. Anthony Calamunci and Gordon Thomas of FisherBroyles served as legal counsel on behalf of Eidi, and Brian Raznick of Taft Law represented the seller.

