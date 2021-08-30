Eight Eleven Group Signs 7,500 SF Office Lease at HUB640 in Milwaukee

Eight Eleven employees will temporarily occupy a spec suite within HUB640 while they await the buildout of their permanent location on the third floor.

MILWAUKEE — Eight Eleven Group has signed a 7,500-square-foot office lease at HUB640 in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood. This will be the second office in Milwaukee for the Indianapolis-based staffing and consulting firm. Eight Eleven employees will temporarily occupy a spec suite within HUB640 while they await the buildout of their permanent location on the third floor. Eight Eleven plans to hire five additional employees this year and seven to 10 more next year.

Purchased in 2017 by North Wells Capital, HUB640 was formerly home to the corporate offices of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and its longtime Boston Store. Fully renovated in the years following, the 120-year-old property now features a new lobby, amenity floor, rooftop deck and fitness center. The project gets its name from the address, 640 N. 4th St. John Davis and Ned Purtell of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented North Wells Capital in the lease with Eight Eleven.