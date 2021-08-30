REBusinessOnline

Eight Eleven Group Signs 7,500 SF Office Lease at HUB640 in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

Eight Eleven employees will temporarily occupy a spec suite within HUB640 while they await the buildout of their permanent location on the third floor.

MILWAUKEE — Eight Eleven Group has signed a 7,500-square-foot office lease at HUB640 in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood. This will be the second office in Milwaukee for the Indianapolis-based staffing and consulting firm. Eight Eleven employees will temporarily occupy a spec suite within HUB640 while they await the buildout of their permanent location on the third floor. Eight Eleven plans to hire five additional employees this year and seven to 10 more next year.

Purchased in 2017 by North Wells Capital, HUB640 was formerly home to the corporate offices of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and its longtime Boston Store. Fully renovated in the years following, the 120-year-old property now features a new lobby, amenity floor, rooftop deck and fitness center. The project gets its name from the address, 640 N. 4th St. John Davis and Ned Purtell of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented North Wells Capital in the lease with Eight Eleven.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews