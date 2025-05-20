Eight New Retailers to Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Eight new retailers with a focus on men’s fashion are opening soon at Easton Town Center, which is home to more than 250 fashion, dining and entertainment offerings in Columbus. Now open is Allen Edmonds, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium men’s footwear and accessories. The Madewell store is now offering Madewell Men’s. Coming soon to the property are first-in-Ohio locations for Faherty, Peter Millar, State & Liberty, Suitsupply and Todd Snyder. Additionally, the first Vuori store in Columbus will debut.