Eight Retail Tenants Sign Leases to Occupy Promenade Along Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

by John Nelson

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Eight new retail tenants have signed leases on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, a South Florida high street that features more than 200 shops, cafés, galleries and restaurants across eight blocks. Paris St. Germain, Habitat Hyett, The Cheesecake Factory, Ecco, BonBon Etc., Osteria da Fortunata, Voyage Luggage and Salt & Straw will open locations at the promenade beginning this summer. Lincoln Road is the most visited open-air retail destination in South Florida, having drawn more than 8 million visitors in 2022.

