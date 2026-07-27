Eight Retail Tenants to Open at Phase II of Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Phase II of Bluhawk is slated to include a lineup of eight retail tenants, including L.L.Bean, Spavia Day Spa, JETSET Pilates, Chicken Salad Chick, Brookside Barkery & Bath, Amorino, Everbowl and Bruú Café, with additional tenants to come. Bluhawk is a 277-acre mixed-use development in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park that is home to AdventHealth Sports Park. Price Brothers is the developer and manager of the project.

L.L.Bean’s arrival marks the brand’s return to Kansas City. The store is slated to open in summer 2027. Italian gelato brand Amorino will make its Kansas City market debut and is also expected to open in summer 2027. Spavia Day Spa and JETSET Pilates are anticipated to open this fall.

Phase II construction began in November 2025. J.Crew Factory, Buckle and Barnes & Noble are now open. Phase II connects the new offerings with the sports park.

At Phase I, Swig and Saladworks recently opened, and Glow Sauna Studios is scheduled to open this month. A Holiday Inn Express by IHG hotel, developed and managed by Price Hospitality, opened in May, marking the first of three planned hotels at the development.