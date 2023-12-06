Eight Retailers Join 2.2 MSF River Landing Shops & Residences Development in Miami

MIAMI — Eight new retail tenants have signed leases totaling 15,000 square feet at River Landing Shops & Residences, a mixed-use development spanning 2.2 million square feet in Miami. Located at 1400 N.W. North River Drive, River Landing comprises approximately 360,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, 135,000 square feet of Class A offices, 528 market-rate apartments, more than 2,000 parking spaces and a landscaped riverwalk.

Claire’s has opened an 870-square-foot store, and Ceci Spa Hair and Nails and Divine Lash have both opened in 1,030-square-foot spaces. Additionally, Miami Optical, Suite Svn, Anything is Everything and White Coat Beauty now occupy 1,200; 5,805; 2,000; and 1,078 square feet, respectively. Carrot Express has also signed a 2,012-square-foot lease at the property.

Urban-X Group is the developer and landlord of River Landing, which opened in 2020. Retail space at the development is currently 94 percent leased, with other tenants including Publix, Pet Supermarket, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Planet Fitness, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby.