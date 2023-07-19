Eight Tenants Join Canyon Trails Towne Center in Metro Phoenix

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Eight tenants are joining Canyon Trails Towne Center, a 90-acre, mixed-use development in Goodyear, roughly 19 miles west of Phoenix, bringing the property to full occupancy.

Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened a restaurant at the center, and Michael’s and Five Below will occupy 18,300 and 10,434 square feet, respectively. Target and Ross Dress for Less have also signed leases at the property, and Starbucks Coffee, Freddy’s Steakburgers and Denny’s are currently underway on the construction of spaces scheduled to open this fall.

The landlords, principals of Santa Cruz Seaside Co., are additionally negotiating leases with two retail big box stores to occupy 30,000 square feet of new, ground-up construction. Vestar manages the property.