Eikon Therapeutics Signs 36,284 SF Office Lease in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Biotechnology firm Eikon Therapeutics has signed a 36,284-square-foot office lease at 3 Second Street, an 18-story, 600,000-square-foot building in Jersey City. The building boasts a redesigned lobby with concierge services, tenant lounge and multiple onsite dining options. David DeMatteis, Robert Rudin, Mina Shehata and Dirk Hrobsky of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, funds managed by Ares Management, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.